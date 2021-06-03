TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0328 on Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $308.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.