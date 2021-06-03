Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.86

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $24.85. Tuya shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

