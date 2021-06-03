Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.97 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $35,816.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,889.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.63 or 0.07288889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.07 or 0.01859290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00493252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00179042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.83 or 0.00781254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.53 or 0.00489933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00444698 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

