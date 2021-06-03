Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.89. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17,166 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.