Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 137.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

