Upfiring Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2,875.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

