uPlexa Hits Market Cap of $904,998.37 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $904,998.37 and $3,477.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

