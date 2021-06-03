uPlexa Tops 1-Day Volume of $408.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $408.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

