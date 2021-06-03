Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $7.34 on Thursday, hitting $149.80. 21,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

