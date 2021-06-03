Utrust Hits Market Cap of $176.93 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Utrust has a market cap of $176.93 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

