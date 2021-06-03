V-ID Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082462 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021431 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.01026649 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.22 or 0.09566316 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052477 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
