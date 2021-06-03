Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

