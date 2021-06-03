Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.