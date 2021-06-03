Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.19. 216,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

