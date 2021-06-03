Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 42.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.