Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

