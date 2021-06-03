Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Verbund alerts:

OEZVY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. Verbund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.