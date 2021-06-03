Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,705,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

