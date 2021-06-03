Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after buying an additional 348,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

