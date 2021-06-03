Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.