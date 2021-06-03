Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,495.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 90,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 216,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

