Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

