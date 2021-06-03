Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,196 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

