Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.