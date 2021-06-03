Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

