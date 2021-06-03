Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $1,004,212.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

