Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

