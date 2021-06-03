Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $166.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

