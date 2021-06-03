Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

