Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 689 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

