Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,829 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.