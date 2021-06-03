Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.