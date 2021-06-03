VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.98% of VIA optronics worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,721,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIAO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. VIA optronics AG has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

