Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Thermon Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

