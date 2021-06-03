Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,238 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

