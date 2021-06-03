Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

