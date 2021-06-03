Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

