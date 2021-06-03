Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,651 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 141.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of USM stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

