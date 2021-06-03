Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 97,664 shares of company stock worth $2,622,652 in the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

