Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Richard Armitage Sells 1,266 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,506 ($32.74) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

