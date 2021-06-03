VIG Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $289.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.58 or 0.14689131 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,013,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

