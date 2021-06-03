Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $32.84. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 58,984 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

