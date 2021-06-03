Visor.Finance (VISR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.91 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,528,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

