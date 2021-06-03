W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 897,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.