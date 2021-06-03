W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.