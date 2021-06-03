W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.
Spire Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.