W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.76. 333,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

