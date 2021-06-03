W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.