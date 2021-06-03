W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 47.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 57.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.19. 9,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

