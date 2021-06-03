Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,525 shares of company stock worth $8,937,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

