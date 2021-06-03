Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $736,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

